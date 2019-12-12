West Virginia Governor declares Christmas Eve state holiday for public employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation declaring Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24, 2019, as a full-day state holiday for public employees.

“So many of our incredible public employees have worked tirelessly over the past year to bring all kinds of goodness to West Virginia,” Justice said. “In honor of all these men and women do, it’s only right that they be given the opportunity to fully enjoy the Christmas holiday with their friends and loved ones.”

Before the proclamation, Christmas Eve was officially listed as a half-day holiday.

