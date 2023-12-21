CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The dangerous stretches of Corridor G are nothing new. Neighbors near another notorious intersection fought for years to get traffic lights.

And now Governor Justice says additional safety measures might be looked at. When you get this many fatal accidents in a short period, it often gets attention.

Just over three years ago, traffic lights were installed on Corridor G at Brounland Road. After numerous accidents and multiple fatalities, it was considered the most dangerous intersection in West Virginia.

But it took the late community activist Eddie Belcher several years, and thousands of petition signatures, to finally convince the state that the lights were needed.

Given the recent spate of accidents, 13 News asked the governor and his transportation secretary if the Division of Highways should conduct a safety study and assessment of Corridor G, for more speed enforcement and stop lights.

“This one hits home for me, the safety on these highways. Not just in the work zones, but the safety of the operators on the highway as well. We are taking this very seriously,” said Secretary Jimmy Wriston, WV Dept. of Transportation.

“Let’s try to do anything we possibly can to try to make things better, save a life, whatever,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The governor and secretary noted the recent accidents remain under investigation. The governor says that because it’s the holiday season, drivers must be aware of slick road conditions, watch their speed, and avoid distractions. And most of all, don’t drink and drive.

Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston says West Virginia is awaiting its latest round of federal highway funding, which usually includes money for traffic safety measures.

In one day, four people were killed in four separate crashes along US-119/Corridor G. One in Boone County and one in Lincoln County, both fatal, a double fatal crash in Kanawha County, and another one in Kanawha County where two people were taken to the hospital.