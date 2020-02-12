West Virginia Governor issues State of Preparedness proclamation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has issued a State of Preparedness proclamation ordering the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center. The proclamation comes as updated rainfall forecasts and briefings from leaders with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the West Virginia National Guard predict potentials for more flooding, Justice said.

“Due to last week’s flooding and rainfall, we have an increased threat of flooding across our entire state,” Justice said. “With the health, safety, and property of our citizens at risk, I have ordered the activation of the SEOC with personnel and resources mobilized to respond to areas where this flooding could occur.”

The SEOC is operating at Enhanced Watch, with coordinating agencies reporting to the SEOC until Justice says the threat of flooding has been neutralized, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

To prepare for potential rising floodwaters, the WVNG will be prepositioning two elements of the Swift Water Rescue Team in Gassaway and Dunbar this evening in order to provide rapid responses. Two liaison officer teams will be embedded with the swift water elements to provide assistance to the local counties who may be impacted, the governor said. The organizations will monitor water levels in rivers and streams around-the-clock to organize a response to local areas.

Justice asks that all West Virginians stay informed about weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials. For updates, follow the DHSEM Facebook and Twitter.

