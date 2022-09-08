WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice offered his condolences to the Royal Family on Thursday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

Justice posted the following message to Twitter:

“Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to the @RoyalFamily as they mourn the loss of their Queen, mother, and grandmother. Queen Elizabeth II was a monumental figure not just in the UK, but for the world. As the longest reigning monarch, she saw decades of change and should always be remembered for all she gave to her country.’ WV Gov. Jim Justice

The Royal Family announced on its official Twitter page around 1:30 p.m. ET that the Queen died this afternoon at Balmoral in Scotland.