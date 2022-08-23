CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice spent Tuesday afternoon touring flood-damaged areas in Kanawha County.

He was joined by county leaders as well. The governor spent most of the tour along Campbells Creek where so many people have spent days and days on end trying to clean up and save what they can of their belongings.

Some of the families affected stopped to talk to Justice as he addressed members of the media. Many expressed gratitude for the county resources that have been made available. But they were asking when they could expect help from from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Justice declared a state of emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties last week.

“Whether it be help from the standpoint of the state the federal government whatever it may be that we can try to do, we need to try to do it,” Justice said.

Crews came and picked up flood debris in some of the counties hardest hit parts of Kanawha County including Campbells Creek.

The Kanawha County Commission also bought $25,000 worth of flood clean-up supplies for victims. But some of the residents impacted by the flood say they are going to need more to recover.

“I think it went pretty good. Hopefully he can help get FEMA up here to help us soon,” said Jessica Hudson after hearing the Governor speak Tuesday.

County leaders say residents can help by completing damage reports and documenting the devastation at their property. As much as six inches of rain fell in a short period of time.

Kanawha County residents who have flood damages should report them to the Kanawha County Planning Office. That information could help county efforts to get federal flood aid and disaster assistance.

Some residents also came to speak to the governor and county leaders to ask what steps were being taken to help prevent future flooding.