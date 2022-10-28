CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools.

On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards.

The governor weighed in on the issue Friday, Oct. 28.

“We do have very qualified people in the State Board of Ed. And we should be absolutely supportive and respect the years of experience that they have put into this. At the end of the day, we don’t want any of our kids to suffer,” said Justice.

A former Logan County School Board member and president, Paul Hardesty, now serves as the State of West Virginia’s State School Board President. Hardesty was appointed to the state board by Governor Justice.

The governor did express concerns today about Amendment 4 on this November’s ballot.

If passed, it would allow the legislature to review and overturn decisions made by the state board of education. This would mean that in the future, if the school board took over a county school system and fired the superintendent, it’s possible the legislature could undo that through the amendment.

The Republican leadership of both the House of Delegates and State Senate are supporting Amendment 4, as they believe it will bring more accountability to schools. Both teachers unions are opposed.