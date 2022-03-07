CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he plans to file a lawsuit against a retired reporter and a Charleston newspaper over his criticisms of the governor throughout the pandemic.

The governor announced his intentions to contact a law firm during his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday, March 7, to file the suit against Phil Kabler and the Charleston Gazette. Phil retired from the Gazette, but still continues to provide columns to the newspaper.

In a column published Sunday, March 6, Kabler claimed that Justice and the West Virginia Legislature have not done enough to curb the pandemic. He also added that many deaths could have been avoided with strict mask mandates and vaccine mandates, both of which the governor has openly opposed while saying he does encourage masking and getting the vaccine.

During his briefing, Justice claimed commentary and reporting from Kabler has caused “damage to the state.”

In briefings throughout the pandemic, Justice has openly criticized Kabler’s own criticisms of the governor’s and other politician’s handling of the pandemic. Justice has also expressed anger over Kabler allegedly “making fun” of a foster child to whom the governor had sent a birthday card and of “the handicaps” of some custodians and workers at the Capitol Building, both of which the governor said Kabler did apologize for.

Justice also claims Kabler also allegedly sent a letter “in a rant with the foulest language you could come up with,” after Justice asked West Virginians for prayers regarding the pandemic.

“Throughout a lot of time, there’s lots of people out there that would argue all day long that Phil Kabler’s damage to West Virginia has been pretty daggum significant,” Justice said.

Kabler said in his column that he had been out west on a train and compared the COVID-19 guidelines and data for the Mountain State versus the guidelines and data in California. During the briefing, Justice shared his disapproval of the article stating he wished Kabler had gone to California and stayed there “a long time ago.”

“He was on a train when that was happening and it would have been wonderful, in my book, if the train had been hijacked and he would have been kept in California forever,” Justice said.

WOWK has reached out to Kabler for a response to the governor’s comments, but has not yet received a reply. We will update this story when we hear back from Kabler.