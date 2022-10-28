CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today, Oct. 28, is National First Responders Day, the day we say “Thank you!” to first responders all across the nation.

The White House announced today, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation to honor the day and first responders across the nation. Biden says that we ask more of our first responders now than ever before. Being a police officer not only means keeping our communities safe, but also acting as a counselor and a social worker in our communities, and being a firefighter means not only suiting up to combat fires in homes and businesses, but also raging wildfires. He also honored health care workers who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, working around the clock to save lives.

The proclamation begins: “On National First responders Day, we honor the bravery of our Nation’s heroes who put their lives on the line for their fellow Americans each and every day – from law enforcement officers who keep our streets safe and firefighters who rush into burning buildings, to relief workers who care for our families after natural disasters and EMTs, paramedics, and other public health workers who provide life-saving emergency care at a moment’s notice. When tragedies strike, these women and men are always there to help us, and we thank them for there extraordinary service to our country.”

Today, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice also signed a proclamation to mark the day and to say thank you.

“Be real for just one minute. Be honest,” Justice said. “These people ran into the fire every day in this terrible pandemic. They are the first ones we always call when we got a problem. You know we need to support them with all of our heart, everywhere we turn.”

The governor thanked police officers, firefighters, paramedics, 911 dispatchers, health care providers and the national guard all for playing a critical role in the emergencies they handle every day in addition to their response to COVID-19.