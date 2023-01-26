CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is on another one of his road trips, this time pushing his income tax reduction plan.

The governor and Babydog were at the Tamarack Conference Center in Beckley this afternoon, and yesterday, they were in Parkersburg at the City Council chambers. His tax plan would reduce income taxes 50% over the course of the next the years.

The House of Delegates has already approved, but the the State Senate is concerned that the tax cut and the governor’s budget proposals don’t align up just yet. The governor says his plan is solid.

“This will drive population growth to the state. That’s the first thing. The second thing is, you deserve it. Honest to Pete, this is your dollars,” said Justice.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s six percent (budget) increase. Do you understand that six percent is not even remotely close to being a flat line budget? You can’t have that,” said State Sen. Craig Blair, (R) Berkeley – Senate President, during an interview on Monday at the Capitol.

Senate Republican leaders have made it clear, they want a 50% tax reduction, as well but they are still working out the specifics of their plan. The governor will hold a town hall meeting at Independence Hall, at noon on Friday in Wheeling.