Your Local Election Headquarters

West Virginia governor to be sworn in for second term Friday

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Justice announces Klöckner Pentaplast to expand production facility in Beaver by adding thermoforming capabilities for sustainable food packaging
Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and other state officials will take the oath of office later this week.

Justice’s office says the inauguration ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Friday on the north side of the Capitol.

Besides the Republican governor being sworn in to his second term, others taking the oath of office will be the agriculture commissioner, attorney general, state auditor, secretary of state, state treasurer, and members of the Supreme Court. Justice’s inaugural address will follow.

Attendance will be limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be shown online.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS