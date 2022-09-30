MASON, WV (WOWK) – Green Career Week begins the first full week of October 2022, and a local business is working with the nationwide effort to bring awareness to career opportunities in the agriculture, horticulture and floriculture fields.

According to Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, Green Career Week was created by the organization Seed Your Future. The organization was founded to give communities a better understanding of plants and those who work with them, and created Green Career Week with a goal to build relationships with schools and teach students about the science, art and technology of horticulture-related career paths.

This year’s Green Career Week is set for Oct. 3-7, 2022.

“People have experienced the power of plants and flowers throughout the pandemic, and Green Career Week shows how they can not only enjoy these products on a personal level but also build an entire career around them,” says Jazmin Albarran, executive director of Seed Your Future. “People are looking for jobs, and the horticultural industry is looking for employees, so it’s time to connect them.”

As part of Green Career Week, Bob’s Market says representatives will be visiting schools in the area throughout the week to share presentations on the horticulture industry. The business will also be hosting a Green Career Night at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at its location on 1168 2nd Street in Mason, WV.

Those interested in attending Green Career Night can register through Bob’s Market’s website.