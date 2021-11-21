West Virginia group offers funds for rural health outreach

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday, Oct. 26, endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. (Pfizer via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia nonprofit group is offering $1 million in grants to boost COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts in rural and at-risk communities.

The effort by the Community Education Group also addresses HIV, hepatitis and substance abuse prevention.

Grants ranging from $750 to $2,500 are available for one-time events such as a food bank or small community gathering. Grants of $10,000 to $50,000 are being offered to established providers that have longer-term public health interventions in multiple counties.

Groups can apply for funding through Jan. 10.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia has the lowest rate of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.