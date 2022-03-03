West CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A West Virginia nonprofit group has awarded grants to 16 groups to address HIV and other health issues in the state’s most rural and at-risk communities.

The Community Education Group also hopes to boost COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts.

Five groups based in Kanawha County, three from Berkeley County and two from Raleigh County are among the recipients of the $1 million Appalachian Partnership Fund. Other recipients are from Cabell, Jefferson, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia and Ohio counties.

The wide-ranging grants are for health providers and groups serving people hit by homelessness, HIV, viral hepatitis infections or substance abuse.