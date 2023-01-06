ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Westbrook Health Services in Roane County, West Virginia, evacuated patients because people smelled burning in the building.

Roane County 911 dispatchers told 13 News the call came in at 1 p.m. The caller only smelled burning — they did not see smoke or flames, dispatchers said.

Dispatchers said the health center confirmed there was a repairman working on the furnace on Thursday. However, officials are unsure if the furnace is related to the burning smell.

Multiple departments are still on the scene using heat detection equipment to find the source of the smell. Dispatchers said they found smoke but no flames.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Responders include Walton Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Reedy VFD, and Spencer VFD. Ripley VFD from Jackson County is also there with one engine on standby, dispatchers said.

The patients remain evacuated and there are no injuries, according to Roane County 911.