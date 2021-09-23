West Virginia Health Right in Charleston sees shorter COVID-19 vaccine lines, longer testing lines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Fewer West Virginians than originally thought have received COVID-19 vaccines. This week, the governor announced the state had received some duplicate data that significantly impacted the reported numbers of people who got vaccines.

These days at West Virginia Health Right testing lines are much longer than the vaccination lines.

“I was surprised because I thought maybe people would come at lunch and it is lunchtime,” said Mary Ann Galik when she pulled up to get her booster shot. There was no one in line in front of her.

“I think it is sad,” she said. “But I don’t know what they can do more than they have already. They are trying to get people to get vaccinated.”

Registered Nurse Larry Snidow said they average 50 to 100 people coming to get vaccinated daily. He said Mondays and Fridays are the busiest. Snidow said he is seeing more young people and an even mix of people coming in for boosters or their first shot.

“In a way we were happy because we didn’t have to wait,” said Deborah Hall, about the short wait. “But then it is a little disheartening to think this is here and it is free and it is saving lives and where is everybody?”

Snidow said many of the people in the testing line haven’t been vaccinated. He said they do what they can to provide information.

“People are just afraid. They’ve seen things on social media and different applications and unfortunately, they tend to believe it. So we try to give them the correct information,” Snidow said.

West Virginia Health Right is offering vaccines Monday through Friday and some weekends.

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.