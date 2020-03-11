West Virginia holds COVID-19 preparedness, response briefing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Members of the Justice Administration held a briefing on the state’s COVID-19 preparedness and response.
At this time, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia. Earlier this month, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call 24/7, toll-free, at 1-800-887-4304.
