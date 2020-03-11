Coronavirus Updates

West Virginia holds COVID-19 preparedness, response briefing

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Members of the Justice Administration held a briefing on the state’s COVID-19 preparedness and response. 

At this time, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia. Earlier this month, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call 24/7, toll-free, at 1-800-887-4304.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events