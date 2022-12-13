WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – Thomas Health Systems is receiving funding to renovate a building on the St. Francis Hospital campus, allowing the facility to expand its Addiction Healing Center services.

According to U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), the funding for the renovation comes from a Congressionally Directed Spending request the senators secured for direct spending measures for projects and initiatives across the state. The senators say $1,200,000 has been allotted for this project.

“I’m proud to secure this funding for Thomas Health Systems through the Congressionally Directed Spending process, which will help bolster the Addiction Healing Center at St. Francis Hospital by renovating the facility and obtaining new equipment that expands services provided by behavioral health therapists. This is a critical aspect of our continued battle against the addiction crisis, and will help connect more West Virginians struggling with substance use disorder with the resources they need to continue their road towards recovery,” Capito said.

According to the senators, the St. Francis campus’ Medical Office Building South will be renovated to help expand the Addiction Healing Center’s medical providers and behavioral health therapists to help more individuals needing help dealing with substance use disorders.

“The Thomas Health Addiction Healing Center at St. Francis Hospital is leading the fight against the devastating drug epidemic that continues to ravage our state. I proudly secured this funding to support their efforts to provide our fellow West Virginians with the support and recovery services they need and deserve,” Manchin said. “The funding announced today will support Thomas Health’s work to address mental and behavioral health needs in Kanawha County and throughout the state, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investment.”