CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One local hospital reports the number of children admitted for RSV and the flu is on the rise.

As of Monday morning, Women and Children’s Hospital in Charleston had 19 pediatric patients admitted with RSV and 5 pediatric patients admitted with the flu, according to Mike Robie, Associate Chief Medical Officer for CAMC.

“Typically at Women and Children’s, we’ll have 20 inpatient pediatric patients at a time on our floor,” Robie said.

Robie teamed up with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Monday to share those numbers and remind the public to take precautions.

Health leaders say that is especially important heading into the holidays. Women and Children’s has had to make adjustments to accommodate the need.

“You can’t really move these kids to an adult bed because the nursing competencies, the equipment everything is not suitable for these kids,” Robie said. “So we’ve had to make extra areas within Women and Children’s to be able to take care of these extra kids that are ending up in our ER.”

If your child may have RSV, doctors say you should talk to your pediatrician immediately and not put it off.

Dr. Steven Eshenaur, Health Officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says there’s not yet a vaccine for RSV but there could potentially be one soon.