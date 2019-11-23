West Virginia Hunters can donate deer meat to families in need

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – If you’re an avid hunter, you probably know gun buck season starts Monday, but did you know that you can donate your deer to those in need?

“Each deer on average brings in about 35 lbs of venison, which, when combined with other items, could be 142 meals,” says Tyler Evans with the West Virginia Division of Natural resources.

142 meals you can give to families in need – just by donating your deer this hunting season. The program called “Hunters Helping the Hungry” is run by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and this will be their 28th season.

“Over 26,000 deer have been donated into the program, and it’s something that from year to year has really grown,” says Evans.

If you’re looking to donate, it’s simple – just take your deer to any processor that participates, like Milam, and they’ll take it from there.

“The hunter just brings the deer to us with their check-in number, and we will write it down and everything, and it’s free to the hunter. That’s pretty much it and they just drop it off,” says Adam Milam of Milam’s Custom Meats.

The processor then turns it into highly nutritious ground meat that will be distributed through food banks. and for hunters who have enough meat in their freezer already or just don’t care for the venison, this is a simple and easy option. New this year, a warning for hunters – in West Virginia it is now illegal for any person to waste edible portions of big game. So no better time than now to drop off a donation.

There are nearly 20 certified processors across the state.

