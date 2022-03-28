CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Passengers going through Charleston’s West Virginia International Yeager Airport could soon see major upgrades at the facility.

Leaders there have applied for a piece of the $5 billion available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law intended to address the aging infrastructure of the nation’s airports. The airport applied for $12.2 million in federal funds to cover what would be the first phase of building a brand new terminal.

“The terminal opened in 1950 and over 60% of our current building is actually from 1950,” explained Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller. “The building has been added on to a multitude of times.”

Airport leaders did a planning study and looked at the need for future growth. They hope to be able to accommodate larger aircraft.

“Right now we have two gates that can handle larger airbus style aircraft, the kind of aircraft that Spirit airlines flies,” Keller said. “This would allow us to have five gates to handle airbus-sized aircraft.”

While the initial grant would only cover the first steps of the project the airport could apply for more money annually. They hope to have renderings ready for the public to see within a week or two.

The earliest there would be any construction would be a year from now. Keller said it would take 6 to 8 years to complete the entire project depending on funding. He said they should know if they were selected to receive that grant money sometime this summer.