CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia K-9 Search and Rescue, Inc. says a scammer or phisher has been using the nonprofit’s identity to scam others out of dogs.

The scammers are falsely using the organization’s email address, the administrator’s name and the K-9’s names. Anyone who receives a text or email message like this should not interact with the scammer.

K-9 Search and Rescue says safety is a number one priority, and they are taking action to tighten security on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information can call the organization at (304) 552-3965, email them, or send them a Facebook message.