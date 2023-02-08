CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Everyone needs a good night’s sleep, but not everyone in the Tri-State area gets enough.
According to a study by Diamond Rehab Thailand, people from West Virginia and Kentucky are ranked second and third and Ohio is ranked seventh on a list of the most sleepless states.
The study says 39.2% of West Virginia adults, 38.6% of Kentucky adults and 35.5% of Ohio adults say they have less than seven hours of sleep.
It says the most sleepless state is Hawaii, with 39.4% of adults saying they do not get enough sleep.
Here are the top 10 most sleepless states, according to the study:
|Rank
|State
|Percentage that reports not getting enough sleep
|1
|Hawaii
|39.4%
|2
|West Virginia
|39.2%
|3
|Kentucky
|38.6%
|4
|Alabama
|38.3%
|5
|Louisiana
|36%
|6
|Georgia
|35.8%
|7 (tie)
|Ohio
|35.5%
|7 (tie)
|Pennsylvania
|35.5%
|8
|Nevada
|35.1%
|9 (tie)
|Arkansas
|35%
|9 (tie)
|Mississippi
|35%
|10
|Indiana
|34.9%
According to the study, Diamond Rehab Thailand used information from the United Health Foundation’s American Health Rankings and the CDC Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System 2020 to rank the states.