CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Everyone needs a good night’s sleep, but not everyone in the Tri-State area gets enough.

According to a study by Diamond Rehab Thailand, people from West Virginia and Kentucky are ranked second and third and Ohio is ranked seventh on a list of the most sleepless states.

The study says 39.2% of West Virginia adults, 38.6% of Kentucky adults and 35.5% of Ohio adults say they have less than seven hours of sleep.

It says the most sleepless state is Hawaii, with 39.4% of adults saying they do not get enough sleep.

Here are the top 10 most sleepless states, according to the study:

Rank State Percentage that reports not getting enough sleep 1 Hawaii 39.4% 2 West Virginia 39.2% 3 Kentucky 38.6% 4 Alabama 38.3% 5 Louisiana 36% 6 Georgia 35.8% 7 (tie) Ohio 35.5% 7 (tie) Pennsylvania 35.5% 8 Nevada 35.1% 9 (tie) Arkansas 35% 9 (tie) Mississippi 35% 10 Indiana 34.9% Table Courtesy: Diamond Rehab Thailand

According to the study, Diamond Rehab Thailand used information from the United Health Foundation’s American Health Rankings and the CDC Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System 2020 to rank the states.