West Virginia, Kentucky release August unemployment rates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia and Kentucky have released their seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for August 2019. While the Mountain State saw improvements in its unemployment numbers, the Bluegrass State is seeing different results.

The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet’s Kentucky Center for Statistics says the state’s seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate for August 2019 was 4.4 percent. This is up from the 4.3 percent reported for July 2019.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the state’s job numbers for August 2019 show the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has dropped to 4.6 percent. This figure surpassed the previous record for this decade in West Virginia and stands as the best seasonally adjusted unemployment rate seen in the state since October 2008. West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has been on a steady decline every month in 2019.

The National Average from the US Department of Labor is 3.7 percent.

