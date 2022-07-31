BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky.

The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office have pledged to donate retired cruisers.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said on Facebook that he talked to the Assistant Chief of Police and the Emergency Services Deputy Director in Whitesburg and arranged to donate a fully-equipped, retired police car on Sunday.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office also posted on Facebook that they would donate at least one retired police cruiser and that they plan to deliver it on Tuesday evening.

Both encouraged the public to drop off donations of water and cleaning supplies. In Hurricane, donations will be collected at Teays Valley Christian School on Tuesday between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the gym. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says they will accept donations at their office, which is in the annex on the second floor behind the courthouse in Madison.