CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $25 million in funding to build a portion of the Coalfields Expressway in West Virginia.

The money will go toward the segment of the road between State Route 16 and Mullens in Wyoming County.

Once finished, the expressway will be a limited-access, multi-lane expressway connecting the West Virginia Turnpike (Interstate 64E/I-77S) at Beckley, West Virginia, and Slate, Virginia.

“Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to bring historic investments to West Virginia – creating long-term, good-paying jobs while also addressing the state’s infrastructure needs. The funding announced today will help construct the Coalfields Expressway to better connect our southern West Virginia communities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this project for years to come.” U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin