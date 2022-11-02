CULLODEN, WV (WOWK)- The project to build a new exit on I-64 is officially underway.

West Virginia officials, including Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon for the new I-64 exit to Culloden.

According to the governor’s office, the new interchange exit will connect US-60 in Culloden with I-64 between Milton and Hurricane. The goal of the project is to relieve traffic congestion at the Hurricane exit and create better access to the Culloden area from I-64 for businesses and residents, the governor says.

The governor’s office says once the project is complete, the new 2/3-mile long road between US 60 and I-64 will merge to the interstate just west of the Putnam-Cabell county line. The governor’s office says the project will also include replacing two existing bridges with a new bridge on I-64 going over Benedict Road.

The project is part of the Roads to Prosperity program.