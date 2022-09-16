CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The passage of West Virginia’s abortion bill is seeing polarizing reactions from both sides. In separate Facebook posts, West Virginians for Life called the bill a “life-saving” law, while West Virginia Free called it “Horrifying. Disgusting. Shameful.”

The passage of this bill makes West Virginia the second state, after Indiana, to pass an abortion ban since Roe V. Wade was overturned in June.

“For years, we have been waiting for a law like this to be passed in West Virginia, and people have been voting in pro-life legislatures. So, honest to God, it was just a very exciting moment,” said Sadie Shields, legislative director for West Virginians for Life.

Shield says it will only have positive effects for West Virginia.

“Now, we can go to focusing on giving women the care that they need,” she said. “We can focus on making adoption easier for families. We can focus on giving more money to pregnancy centers.”

Despite the bill’s overwhelming support in the Republican-controlled legislature, leaders of Planned Parenthood call the new law “despicable.”

“I cannot underline this enough. This bill is going to cause so many lives to be ruined. This is going to be at the expense of people that need healthcare in our state,” said Alisa Clements, director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. “

According to Pew Research Center, polls have consistently shown that most Americans support abortion rights in all or most cases.

“We are in a public health crisis in our country, where a third of our states already have abortion bans in effect, and one in three American women have already lost access to this essential care,” Clements said.

She also says abortion bans something we’re already seeing in other states with the trigger laws taking effect post-Roe V. Wade.

Nonetheless, both sides say it’s a fight that doesn’t end here.

“I would just tell everybody to keep fighting because it’s worth it,” said Shields.

Meanwhile, Clements said, “We are less than 60 days out from November elections and I hope people pay attention and remember who voted to take their rights away.”