BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Boone County after deputies say he stole a car.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported that someone walked into her home while she was sleeping and then drove away in her car.

The complaint says that a witness followed the suspect, 42-year-old Joshua Gunnoe, in his own car, and Gunnoe stopped at the 23000 block of Spruce River Rd., got out of the stolen car, and asked the witness for a ride.

The witness told deputies he drove Gunnoe back to the scene of the crime to wait for law enforcement.

Joshua Gunnoe was arrested and charged with entering without breaking and larceny of an automobile.