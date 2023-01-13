CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston, West Virginia, man accused of having almost 1,000 child pornography pictures on his phone has pleaded not guilty.

According to a criminal complaint, Timothy Parsons is accused of having one video and 989 pictures of child pornography on his phone. It says the images were flagged by a software company and they sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

They say two images were uploaded and saved to a user’s Verizon cloud storage service.

The criminal complaint says that on Nov. 2, 2022, law enforcement searched several devices. It says they found a history of searches for child pornography.

They say Parsons was there during the search. Parsons said he was not aware of any child pornography on the phone and said there is no pornography on his phone.

Parsons was indicted on Dec. 20, 2022. He is due back in court on Feb. 21, 2023.