CHARLESON, WV (WOWK)—A man wanted for soliciting a minor in Lincoln County, West Virginia was arrested in Ohio on Wednesday.

According to the US Marshals Service, Dustin Daugherty was taken into custody in Fresno, Ohio by US Marshals. He was wanted in Lincoln County for soliciting a minor, child concealment, obstructing an officer, making false reports, and home harassment.

The US Marshals Service says that Lincoln County deputies were searching for a 15-year-old missing girl in December of 2022 and that Daugherty was possibly holding the girl against her will. The girl has since been found safe.

Daugherty is being held at Coshocton County Jail in Ohio as he waits to be extradited back to West Virginia. The US Marshals Service says that additional charges are still pending in this case.