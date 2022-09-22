KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting a woman in the face pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding on Thursday.

Court records show that Brett Peters pleaded guilty to the charge in Kanawha County court.

Peters was indicted in June of 2022 on charges of attempted murder, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, wanton endangerment and petit larceny.

He was arrested in April of 2022. A criminal complaint said that he shot a woman and initially reported the incident as an accident.

Peters will be sentenced on Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. He faces one to five years behind bars, 12 months and a fine, or both.