West Virginia man acquitted in coworker’s fatal slashing

Ronald Witherel has been found not guilty of fatally slashing his coworker’s neck and body in 2017. Feb. 25, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Skip Navigation Links WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been found not guilty of fatally slashing his coworker’s neck and body.

The Herald-Dispatch reports a Huntington jury acquitted 42-year-old Ronald Amory Witherel on Monday of murder charges in the July 2017 attack on David Ralph. Ralph’s girlfriend told police she awoke to a noise that morning and saw Witherel inside the couple’s shared home. Witherel’s girlfriend told police he and Ralph had been driven there earlier that night by two other men.

Jurors sided with the defense, who blamed an ineffective police investigation for implicating Witherel, arguing authorities didn’t do enough to investigate the other men involved.

