West Virginia man acquitted in coworker’s fatal slashing

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been found not guilty of fatally slashing his coworker’s neck and body.
The Herald-Dispatch reports a Huntington jury acquitted 42-year-old Ronald Amory Witherel on Monday of murder charges in the July 2017 attack on David Ralph. Ralph’s girlfriend told police she awoke to a noise that morning and saw Witherel inside the couple’s shared home. Witherel’s girlfriend told police he and Ralph had been driven there earlier that night by two other men.
Jurors sided with the defense, who blamed an ineffective police investigation for implicating Witherel, arguing authorities didn’t do enough to investigate the other men involved.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Couple makes mats for the homeless out of plastic bags
- Illinois police department rallies behind boy with cancer
- Bill to assist rural Kentucky hospitals clears House panel
- Handgun confiscated at Yeager Airport
- Man accused of raping, abusing infant sentenced to 4 years in prison
- Pinellas Park teacher who died of cancer leaves behind $60K for her school to build sensory playground
- North Carolina woman beat her husband to death with a metal baseball bat, police say
- Capital High School Boys Basketball Moves Forward Following Robbery
- ‘Reality Fair’ prepares high school seniors for real world
- Kentucky woman’s ex-boyfriend indicted on charges of murder, robbery