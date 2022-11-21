HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man pleaded guilty on Monday to selling quantities of meth and fentanyl and to having a firearm in relation to a drug crime.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 26-year-old Kilan Nicks, also known as “Low,” maintained two Huntington residences, one on Roby Road and one on 18th Street, to store and sell drugs. In addition, Nicks was involved in drug activity that occurred at two other residences.

Court records show Nicks sold about four grams of fentanyl and 29 grams of methamphetamine to a private informant at an apartment on Roby Road in Huntington on May 6.

On June 7, officers searched an 18th Street residence in Huntington, according to the DOJ. Authorities allegedly found 690.71 grams of fentanyl plus a Radical Firearms brand rifle. The DOJ says Nicks admitted to possessing the drugs and the gun.

Law enforcement also search another residence on McVeigh Avenue Huntington on June 7. The DOJ says Nicks was present during this search and admitted to possessing a Taurus pistol for protection and about $3,635 in cash from drug sales.

According to the DOJ, officers also searched a third residence on June 7 in Chesapeake, Ohio. The DOJ says Nicks admitted to possessing a blender containing fentanyl residue that was seized at that residence.

Additionally, Nicks admitted to conspiring with other suspects to sell meth and fentanyl in the Huntington area from Feb. 2022 to about June 2022. The DOJ says Nicks traveled to California and Arizona and picked up methamphetamine and fentanyl he took back to southern West Virginia. He further admitted to selling a total of 37.5 grams of fentanyl and 200 grams of methamphetamine to an anonymous informant during at least 10 separate transactions in the Huntington area.

Nicks pleaded guilty to the distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Nicks’ sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2023, and he faces from 10 years to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.

The FBI and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.