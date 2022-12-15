WEBSTER COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot six puppies in the head.

According to a criminal complaint, Webster County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint about dogs killing a neighbor’s chickens on the 100 block of Brewster Ridge Rd. in Cowen, West Virginia on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers found one dead chicken and several others that had been injured. Officers were told by a resident that a man came to her house while her chickens were being attacked and said he was taking the dogs and killing them, according to the complaint. The witness told officers that she saw the man put the dogs in his truck and drive away.

Officers found the man who told them that his dogs had killed the neighbor’s chickens, and he took the dogs to get rid of them.

The complaint says that officers found puppies yelling and whimpering at the bottom of a cliff. All of them appeared to have been shot in the head. Four of them were taken to the animal shelter and euthanized due to their injuries, and another died on the way to the vet, according to the complaint. One puppy remains in critical condition.

40-year-old Jeremy Smallwood was arrested and charged with six counts of cruelty to animals. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.