BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after an alleged domestic situation involving a baseball bat.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, they responded to a home in the Price Branch area of Danville. A criminal complaint says that someone called 911 saying that a man was walking around their property with a baseball bat.
According to the criminal complaint, the man began running south of the residence toward the mouth of Price Branch.
They say that after a foot pursuit, 44-year-old Samuel “Kurt” Nunnery, of Danville, was arrested and charged with an existing burglary warrant, fleeing on foot, and obstructing.