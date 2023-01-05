BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after an alleged domestic situation involving a baseball bat.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, they responded to a home in the Price Branch area of Danville. A criminal complaint says that someone called 911 saying that a man was walking around their property with a baseball bat.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the criminal complaint, the man began running south of the residence toward the mouth of Price Branch.

They say that after a foot pursuit, 44-year-old Samuel “Kurt” Nunnery, of Danville, was arrested and charged with an existing burglary warrant, fleeing on foot, and obstructing.