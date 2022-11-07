WILLIAMSTOWN, WV (WOWK) — On Thursday, a Williamstown man was arrested after allegedly smashing a cup over a person’s head and then attempting to flee from police once in custody.

The Williamstown Police Department arrested David Lane Potts, 57, in the Tonya’s Country Kitchen parking lot for assaulting a customer at the restaurant. According to Williamstown PD, Potts purposely broke a coffee mug on the floor and then smashed a water cup over a 62-year-old man’s head.

Potts allegedly attempted to leave in a car, but he was stopped, arrested for battery and destruction of property, and transported to Williamstown PD for processing. Police say Potts tried to flee from the station and was forcibly restrained by officers.

Potts was also charged with obstructing an officer and was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and taken to a medical center for clearance, where he allegedly remained uncooperative with police.

Nine additional charges were filed against Potts after an investigation by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia Division of Corrections (WVDOC). Those charges include three counts of obstructing an officer, destruction of property, two counts of assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct, battery of a corrections officer, and willful disruption of government process.

Potts is currently in the custody of the WVDOC without bail.