PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested on Tuesday after deputies say that he passed out and left his children outside.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies responded to a residence on the 100 block of Camelot Dr. in Red House and found 20-year-old Dakota Gaylor passed out inside. Two small children were left outside wearing only t-shirts and dirty diapers, the complaint said.

Deputies found two glass pipes that appeared to have methamphetamine and marijuana residue on them, ground-up marijuana, unsecured firearms, and unspent bullet rounds throughout the home. The complaint said a deputy found a loaded firearm with the hammer pulled back on the floor of the kitchen.

Gaylor told deputies before they searched the home that “there is a lot of firearms, and more than likely some are stolen.” He told them that he had smoked marijuana and collapsed in the bedroom.

Gaylor was arrested and charged with child neglect creating risk of injury, receiving or transferring stolen goods, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.