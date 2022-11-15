CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex.

A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm.

The complaint says that Legg then racked the slide of his pistol, walked out into the western stairwell of the apartment complex, and then fired four shots toward the city of Charleston.

Legg is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.