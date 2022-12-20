HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man is facing charges of terroristic threats in Cabell County.

According to a criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court, Timothy Ahler, 58, of Huntington, West Virginia, was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, for allegedly building a suspected pipe bomb at work to “give” his supervisor.

The complaint states authorities responded to Huntington Steel regarding a possible explosive device. Authorities said they spoke to a coworker who worked with Ahler on Friday, Dec. 16.

According to the complaint, the coworker said Ahler’s supervisor spoke to him Friday regarding an unspecified incident during his shift and that Ahler allegedly “became angry” after the supervisor left.

Authorities said the coworker stated they then witnessed Ahler allegedly threaten to shoot another coworker and his family for “talking to him like a child.”

Following the alleged threat, the coworker said they and other coworkers observed Ahler welding what appeared to be “a square tub with a flat plate on one side” and picking up debris and scrap from the shop floor, the complaint states. The complaint says the coworker also told authorities that other employees had said Ahler allegedly asked where to find spark plugs because they “blow out windows when hit.”

According to the complaint, the coworker said he then asked Ahler what he was doing, and Ahler allegedly replied that he was “making a Christmas gift for his supervisor.”

Authorities say the coworkers said they continued to “keep an eye” on what Ahler was doing, and, at the end of the work day, found what looked like a possible pipe bomb on Ahler’s work station.

According to the complaint, the coworker told authorities they attempted to inspect the object, but feared for their safety due to Ahler’s alleged prior behavior.

The complaint states the coworker told authorities Ahler has allegedly had issues with “outbursts” at work and had previously been reprimanded “numerous times” for actions that allegedly include threatening violence toward his coworkers.

Ahler was taken to the Western Regional Jail with a bond set at $100,000.