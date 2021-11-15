West Virginia man arrested in sexual abuse case from the 1990s

Deputies say Willard Buffington, 44, of New Iberia, West Virginia was arrested on two counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent or Guardian. (Photo Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff’s Office)

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Boone County man is facing charges in connection to a sexual abuse case that happened more than 20 years ago.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says an incident of alleged sexual abuse that happened in the late 1990s was reported in early 2021. After an investigation, deputies executed search warrants on a suspect Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

Deputies say Willard Buffington, 44, of New Iberia, West Virginia was arrested on two counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent or Guardian.