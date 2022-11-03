MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested on child molestation charges stemming from an investigation in Georgia.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service of the Southern District of West Virginia, Justin Eugene Ooten, of Delbarton, was arrested in Williamson in Mingo County, West Virginia on Nov. 2, 2022.

Marshals say Ooten was wanted out of Georgia on charges of sexual battery, aggravated child molestation and sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.

The USMS says Ooten is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail to be extradited to Georgia.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.