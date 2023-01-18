BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say they found large amounts of fentanyl and marijuana in his vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop after seeing a car with an expired inspection sticker traveling on US 119 in the Danville area.

The complaint says that troopers received information from the US 119 Task Force that the driver of the car was involved in dealing narcotics.

After receiving verbal consent to search the vehicle, a K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics, according to the complaint. In the trunk of the car, troopers found about one pound of suspected Fentanyl separated into plastic bags and more than 12 pounds of suspected marijuana, which was also separated into plastic bags.

34-year-old Joshua Lukacs, of Mount Gay, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He is being held at the Southwestern regional jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.