CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was cited for bringing a loaded handgun through security at Yeager Airport on Wednesday.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says that a man from Wayne, West Virginia was caught with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag while going through security.

Local police were called, and the weapon was confiscated.

“Our officers continue to be focused and vigilant to ensure that no weapons of any type are able to be carried onto a flight,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “It is the responsibility of owners of firearms to know where their firearm is at all times and know the proper way to transport it for a flight. It is an important part of being a responsible gun owner. We have no concerns if a firearm is packed properly so it can be transported in a checked bag where nobody has access to it during a flight.”

The man was cited on a weapons charge.

This was the fourth gun caught at West Virginia International Yeager Airport this year.