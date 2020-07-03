West Virginia man charged after allegedly shooting son

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his son in Mingo County.
According to the West Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a 911 call around 2:48 a.m. Thursday, July 2, on Mate Creek Coad near Matewan regarding a reported domestic incident in which a male was allegedly shot.
Troopers found the alleged shooter, identified as James Sincell, and the victim, identified as his son, Matthew Sincell, at the scene. Troopers say the victim was shot in the leg and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
According to state police, James Sincell informed troopers he shot his son. He was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and malicious assault.
The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office and Matewan Police Department assisted in responding to the scene.
