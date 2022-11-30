JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing drug charges in Jackson County, West Virginia.

According to the Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Rodgers, 43, was taken into custody after authorities found more than a pound of methamphetamine along with powder cocaine at his home.

(Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say Rodgers faces two counts of Transporting a Controlled Substance into the State and two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver.

Rogers was taken to the South Central Regional Jail on a $200,000 bond.