West Virginia man charged after wife’s body found in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A missing woman’s body has been discovered in the Prichard area of Wayne County, and now her husband is in custody.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after 69-year-old Marcella Herald was missing earlier this week. Officials say she was last seen or heard from on Sept. 11, but her disappearance was not reported until this week.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies say they searched her home on Centerville Road where her body was discovered in the trunk of her husband’s car.

Her husband, Donald Herald, 58, is now charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a body.