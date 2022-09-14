WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges of making terroristic threats against a physician in Wayne County, according to West Virginia State Police.
The WVSP says they received a call through Wayne 911 around 4:48 p.m. from Marshall Family Medicine in Lavalette. Troopers say employees reported a phone call they received from a man threatening to kill a physician. As a precaution, the facility was closed for the investigation.
Troopers say through the investigation, Steven Asbury, 45, of Wayne, was named as a suspect. He was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 on a warrant for making terroristic threats, according to the WVSP.
Asbury is currently in the Western Regional Jail pending a $75,000 bond, troopers say.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.