WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to meet a teenager to engage in sexual activity.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department, Todd Long, 54, of Smithers, was arrested on March 8, 2023, following an investigation that started in February. Authorities say Long is accused of allegedly communicating with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old female, and is accused of sending the person explicit photos and talking to them about engaging in sexual activity.

Police say when Long was arrested, they found a pistol hidden between the center console and front passenger seat of his vehicle and found a stun gun in a holster around his waist. According to the PPD, Long is prohibited from having firearms due to a prior conviction.

According to police, Long was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court for soliciting a minor and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was taken to the North Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.