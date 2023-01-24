WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested for soliciting a minor in Wayne County.
According to a criminal complaint from the Wayne County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Jonathan Aliff, 36, of Huntington, is accused of traveling to Wayne High School to pick up a student with the intent of having sexual intercourse with the student.
The complaint states school officials told authorities a suspicious male arrived on campus on Jan. 5, 2023, saying he was there to pick up a student, and was told he would have to call the teen’s mother get permission to pick up the the student.
According to the complaint, school officials contacted the teen’s mother who knew the man, but said he did not have permission to pick up her child.
The mother and her husband went to authorities later that evening after learning Aliff had been “carrying on a sexual relationship” with the teen through social media platforms, according to the complaint. The complaint states in an interview, the teen told authorities about the relationship and of the plan to check out of class and leave with Aliff to have sexual intercourse.
The complaint states the teen also told authorities about explicit photos that had been exchanged with Aliff. Following the teen’s statements, the mother told authorities she wished to file charges against Aliff.
Aliff was arrested on Jan. 8, 2023 and charged with soliciting a minor and distribution of obscene matter.
Wayne County Schools has released the following statement, praising the secretary, the staff and student resource officer investigating the incident:
An individual connected to an incident at Wayne High School has been arrested. The individual attempted to enter the school to sign out a student. After following the county’s student sign out protocol, the secretary was able to determine this individual was not authorized to sign the student out of school. The secretary did not allow the individual to enter the building. The secretary turned the matter over to the school’s administration and administration gave the information to the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Wayne High School. Following the SRO’s investigation, the individual who attempted to sign the student out was arrested.
Wayne County Schools would like to commend the secretary at Wayne High School for following the proper procedures and denying the sign out request. We also commend the school’s administration and the SRO for further investigating the incident. Student safety is paramount to everything we do at Wayne County Schools, and we are proud of our staff for stepping up for our students.Wayne County Schools