WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested for soliciting a minor in Wayne County.

According to a criminal complaint from the Wayne County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Jonathan Aliff, 36, of Huntington, is accused of traveling to Wayne High School to pick up a student with the intent of having sexual intercourse with the student.

The complaint states school officials told authorities a suspicious male arrived on campus on Jan. 5, 2023, saying he was there to pick up a student, and was told he would have to call the teen’s mother get permission to pick up the the student.

According to the complaint, school officials contacted the teen’s mother who knew the man, but said he did not have permission to pick up her child.

The mother and her husband went to authorities later that evening after learning Aliff had been “carrying on a sexual relationship” with the teen through social media platforms, according to the complaint. The complaint states in an interview, the teen told authorities about the relationship and of the plan to check out of class and leave with Aliff to have sexual intercourse.

The complaint states the teen also told authorities about explicit photos that had been exchanged with Aliff. Following the teen’s statements, the mother told authorities she wished to file charges against Aliff.

Aliff was arrested on Jan. 8, 2023 and charged with soliciting a minor and distribution of obscene matter.

Wayne County Schools has released the following statement, praising the secretary, the staff and student resource officer investigating the incident: