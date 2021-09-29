West Virginia man charged in triple shooting in Kenova

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man has been charged in a shooting that sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night, according to West Virginia State Police.

“We arrived on scene, secured the scene, it was later found that three victims had been shot and they are at the local hospital receiving treatment,” says Trooper C.K. Johnson.

Deputies say the suspect, identified as Robert Roberts, 29, allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Tuesday evening in Kenova. The shots hit Dorian Grice, Damona Neal, and Montavjs Jones, all from Michigan. They are being treated at a hospital for their injuries.

Roberts has been arrested and charged for the shooting. He has been charged with three counts of malicious wounding and three counts of wanton endangerment.

West Virginia State Police say they have filed and executed five search warrants in both Cabell and Wayne Counties in connection with this investigation.

A neighbor nearby, who wished to remain anonymous out of fear for their safety, says they heard the gunshots Tuesday evening.

“Well I heard the gunshots but see the people that lived there had moved out and I guess they had been coming back and forth but I just assumed it was them because we heard gunshots comin’ from there all the time,” the neighbor said.

However, they say this time it sounded a little different.

“I noticed that it sounded a little bit different because it was rapid more like a rapid-fire instead of like single shots.”

The neighbor tell us their opinion of the situation based on previous experiences:

“Police have been out there several times over the past six years; we’ve had ambulances go up and down there, I think there was some Narcan situations.”

When asked what they thought the shooting had to do with based on what they’d seen whilst living their, the neighbor replied:

“Drug activity. The smells coming from there, that it was definitely something that was being cooked. You could smell it in the air.”

State police on the scene could not confirm this for us, and say the motives are still under investigation.

Now, neighbors tell us they’re concerned.

“You just don’t know what kind of backlash there’s gonna be, and if it’s gonna happen again, if this is the end of it, or the beginning of it.”

This investigation is ongoing.